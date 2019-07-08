TODAY |

Ex-All Blacks coach Laurie Mains cast doubt over Scott Robertson as Steve Hansen's replacement

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Former All Blacks coach Laurie Mains has cast doubt over the credentials of Crusaders coach Scott Robertson succeeding Steve Hansen - albeit for now.

With Hansen having vacated his role as All Blacks head coach after this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, the race is now on to replace the long serving boss.

Robertson, 45, is just one candidate believed to be in the running, alongside Hansen's assistant coach Ian Foster, as well as Japan's Jamie Joseph.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Crusaders coach said he's done all he can - now all that's left is December's interview. Source: 1 NEWS

However, speaking to Stuff, Mains - who coached the All Blacks for four seasons from 1992 through to 1995 - suggests that despite his success at Super Rugby level with the Crusaders, this time might be too early for Robertson to take charge of the All Blacks.

"There's a couple of things I would be asking. Has he had to work in adversity and bring a team that's not quite so good, up?

Your playlist will load after this ad

A number of big names are vying to replace Steve Hansen, but the Highlanders coach isn't one of them. Source: 1 NEWS

"The other thing is, he's young, and he's got plenty of time on his side.

"Scott Robertson will definitely be an All Black coach at some stage of his career, if his performance continues the way it has gone over the last four or five years."

Outgoing New Zealand Rugby CEO Steve Tew says that the new All Blacks coach will be announced before Christmas this year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The current Crusaders boss is considered among the favourites to replace Steve Hansen. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Watch: Tongan-Kiwi Junior Fa drops US opponent twice with brutal body shots as he wins in Utah
2
Australian batsman refuses to walk despite blatant catch behind
3
South Otago rugby player who punched ref for red card gets lifetime ban - report
4
Kiwi heavyweight Hemi Ahio maintains his perfect record with KO win in the US
5
Fiji turn on the style to claim thrilling victory over Barbarians
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

World Rugby drops case against Scotland after union 'expressed regret' for actions during Typhoon Hagibis
02:57

Sonny Bill Williams said talks with Toronto Wolfpack happened day after RWC loss to England

The four simple words from Kieran Read's son that helped ease World Cup pain - 'Are you happy, daddy?'
03:27

SBW talks new deal with Wolfpack, support from 'ride or die' wife and thoughts of staying in NZ