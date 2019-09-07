Ex-All Black Troy Flavell scores cheeky winner as NZ Barbarians beat Pacific Legends

The New Zealand Barbarians claimed victory over the Pacific Legends in a high scoring thriller, taking a 33-31 win in this afternoon's All Blacks v Tonga curtain raiser in Hamilton.

With both sides boasting a number of star names from yesteryear, the Barbarians and Pacific Legends faced off for charity, raising awareness for health issues among Maori and Pasifika.

The NZ side included the likes of ex-All Blacks Carlos Spencer, Rico Gear and Corey Flynn, as well as former League internationals Monty Betham and Ruben Wiki.

The Pacific Legends meanwhile will had Sevens stars Tomasi Cama and DJ Forbes, former internationals Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu, Gavin Williams and Radike Samo among their ranks.

With both sides trading regular points throughout the match, the Pacific Legends took a 26-14 lead at the break.