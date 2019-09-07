TODAY |

Ex-All Black Troy Flavell scores cheeky winner as NZ Barbarians beat Pacific Legends

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

The New Zealand Barbarians claimed victory over the Pacific Legends in a high scoring thriller, taking a 33-31 win in this afternoon's All Blacks v Tonga curtain raiser in Hamilton.

With both sides boasting a number of star names from yesteryear, the Barbarians and Pacific Legends faced off for charity, raising awareness for health issues among Maori and Pasifika.

The NZ side included the likes of ex-All Blacks Carlos Spencer, Rico Gear and Corey Flynn, as well as former League internationals Monty Betham and Ruben Wiki.

The Pacific Legends meanwhile will had Sevens stars Tomasi Cama and DJ Forbes, former internationals Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu, Gavin Williams and Radike Samo among their ranks.

With both sides trading regular points throughout the match, the Pacific Legends took a 26-14 lead at the break.

It was 22-Test All Blacks veteran Troy Flavell that proved to score the deciding try, taking a quick ball from the back of the ruck to dart over and score close to the line.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The charity curtain raiser saw the Barbarians take a 33-31 victory in Hamilton. Source: SKY
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mate Ma'a Tonga stars want to play for NZ, Australia again after board dispute
2
Five All Blacks, including SBW and Rieko Ioane, not considered for Tonga Test because of injuries
3
England demolish Italy to round off Rugby World Cup preparations
4
Samoa name 10 NZ-based Super Rugby players to face Wallabies
5
Team NZ launches its first 2021 America’s Cup boat
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

David Pocock to retire from Test rugby after World Cup
00:17

Kieran Read not concentrating on NZ goodbye as All Blacks prepare to face Tonga
01:14

From teacher to builder to facing the All Blacks: Meet Tonga's Zane Kapeli
00:40

All Blacks expecting more Tongan than Kiwi fans at Test - 'That just adds to the atmosphere'