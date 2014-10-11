TODAY |

Ex-All Black Steven Luatua re-signs with English club Bristol Bears

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

Former All Blacks and Blues loose forward Steven Luatua will stay with English Premiership side Bristol Bears, penning a two-year contract extension.

Luatua, 27, has made 23 appearances for Bristol, joining midway through 2017 and helping the Bears to Premiership promotion under Kiwi coach Pat Lam.

"It's a privilege to commit my future - it's an environment that is getting the best of out of me," Luatua told the club's official website.

"There is huge ambition at the club to keep progressing and getting better, I'm excited to be a part of that."

Coach Lam was also delighted at keeping Luatua at the club.

"Steve is a pivotal character for us, on and off the field. His influence around the training ground and his performances on the field have earned him the respect of players, staff and supporters," Lam said.

"Securing his commitment at this early stage underlines the belief that we have within the club about what we can achieve. We're looking forward to seeing Steve continue to drive our progress towards our vision."

However, Luatua and Bristol have a fight on their hands to stay in England's top division, currently sitting 10th of the 12 sides, with just three wins from 10 games this season.

Steven Luatua Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Colin De Grandhomme bats against Sri Lanka
Colin de Grandhomme blitz sees Black Caps set Sri Lanka 660 to win series
2
India celebrate the wicket of Australia's Shaun Marsh
India steamroll Australia, take 292-run lead into second innings of Boxing Day Test
3
The left-hander reached three figures in front of his home crowd at Hagley Oval.
Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham go big as Black Caps put Sri Lanka to the sword in Christchurch
4
Steven Smith of Australia (r) and David Warner of Australia (c) during Day 4 of the Sunfoil International Test Series cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on 25 March 2018 © Chris Ricco/BackpagePix
'They'll be welcomed back' - Australia desperate for banned trio's return
5
Ex-All Black Steven Luatua re-signs with English club Bristol Bears
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:48
Ahead of a return to the Sevens World Series next year, the Tongan sevens team held an open trial in Auckland.

Tongan sevens team hold open trial in Auckland ahead of return to Sevens World Series

Waratahs to throw Karmichael Hunt Super Rugby lifeline
01:45
Colin Mansbridge said getting the job as the Crusaders boss was what it must feel like to be picked for the All Blacks.

New Crusaders CEO joins select group of three
00:53
The world number two side have become a World Cup dark horse.

Teams no longer fear All Blacks, says Ireland winger