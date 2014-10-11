Ex-All Black Steven Luatua re-signs with English club Bristol Bears

Former All Blacks and Blues loose forward Steven Luatua will stay with English Premiership side Bristol Bears, penning a two-year contract extension.

Luatua, 27, has made 23 appearances for Bristol, joining midway through 2017 and helping the Bears to Premiership promotion under Kiwi coach Pat Lam.

"It's a privilege to commit my future - it's an environment that is getting the best of out of me," Luatua told the club's official website.

"There is huge ambition at the club to keep progressing and getting better, I'm excited to be a part of that."

Coach Lam was also delighted at keeping Luatua at the club.

"Steve is a pivotal character for us, on and off the field. His influence around the training ground and his performances on the field have earned him the respect of players, staff and supporters," Lam said.

"Securing his commitment at this early stage underlines the belief that we have within the club about what we can achieve. We're looking forward to seeing Steve continue to drive our progress towards our vision."