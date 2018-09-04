Ex-All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder to make Super Rugby return with new club

Former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder will make a surprise return in Super Rugby Aotearoa, but it won’t be for the Hurricanes.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 2015 Rugby World Cup winner will instead turn out for the Highlanders in the competition contested by the five franchises, 1 NEWS understands.

The 29-year-old signed for Toulon last year but never made an appearance for the French club as the Covid-19 pandemic shut down sporting competitions around the world.