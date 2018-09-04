TODAY |

Ex-All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder to make Super Rugby return with new club

Source:  1 NEWS

Former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder will make a surprise return in Super Rugby Aotearoa, but it won’t be for the Hurricanes.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 2015 Rugby World Cup winner will instead turn out for the Highlanders in the competition contested by the five franchises, 1 NEWS understands.

The 29-year-old signed for Toulon last year but never made an appearance for the French club as the Covid-19 pandemic shut down sporting competitions around the world.

The winger played 35 games for the Hurricanes from 2015 to 2019. He scored 12 tries in 13 Tests for the All Blacks.

Rugby
Hurricanes
Highlanders
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ex-All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder to make Super Rugby return with new club
2
'I'm back' - Mike Tyson posts explosive new training vid
3
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa signs rookie contract worth almost $50 million guaranteed
4
National criticises pre-Budget handouts: 'Will there be more money going to horse racing than Pharmac?'
5
NZ-only Super Rugby competition to begin on June 13
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Kiwi sporting power couple keeping themselves busy in Covid-19 lockdown

NZ Rugby announce 'Super Rugby Aotearoa' to begin at Alert Level 2

Kiwi Super Rugby teams to return to action when NZ moves to Level 2
01:45

Crusaders bring in familiar face as first female fitness coach