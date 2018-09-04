Ex-All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder to make Super Rugby return with new club

Former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder will make a surprise return in Super Rugby Aotearoa, but it won’t be for the Hurricanes.
Source: 1 NEWS
The 2015 Rugby World Cup winner will instead turn out for the Highlanders in the competition contested by the five franchises, 1 NEWS understands.
The 29-year-old signed for Toulon last year but never made an appearance for the French club as the Covid-19 pandemic shut down sporting competitions around the world.
The winger played 35 games for the Hurricanes from 2015 to 2019. He scored 12 tries in 13 Tests for the All Blacks.