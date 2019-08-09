TODAY |

Ex-All Black Jeremy Thrush open to provincial return: 'Keep up with the young fellas'

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Wellington
Australia

Former All Blacks and Hurricanes lock Jeremy Thrush has opened the door for a potential provincial return, saying he would consider returning to the Wellington Lions in the future.

With the likes of 37-year old Adam Thomson (Otago) and current All Black Sonny Bill Williams (Counties Manukau) among those returning to provincial rugby this season, Thrush is out to prove that the veterans can cut it with the new boys in 2019.

Currently playing for the Western Force in Global Rapid Rugby, Thrush hasn't played in New Zealand since the end of the 2015 season.

He played 110 games for the Hurricanes, as well as 12 Tests for the All Blacks.

Speaking to 1 NEWS in Perth though, the Wellington stalwart says he'd be open to adding to his 87 appearances at provincial level.

"I'd love to at some stage," Thrush said.

"I don't know when it would be, [but] it would be quite cool to go back and play some games for Wellington - or back in New Zealand - and see if I could still keep up with the young fellas."

Thrush though, remains committed to the Force, hoping to keep rugby alive in Western Australia after the side's Super Rugby axing last year.

"We're really enjoying ourselves in Perth at the moment, it's a great lifestyle, [we're] happy being here.

"We'll just see what happens."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Now playing in Perth, the 34-year old is prepared for a Wellington comeback. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Wellington
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The young Kiwi footballer scored a penalty in his home debut at the Allianz Arena.
Kiwi Sarpreet Singh scores as Bayern Munich humiliate amateur side 23-0
2
Kurtley Beale 'more threatening' than Israel Folau, says Beauden Barrett
3
Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, right, celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, Manchester, England. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Manchester United finalise $112 million sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan
4
David Lochore said his father's biggest passion in life wasn't rugby or farming, but his grandchildren.
Sir Brian Lochore's son delivers heartwarming speech at dad's funeral, and shares brilliant anecdote about Sir Graham Henry
5
1 NEWS
'Bloody dangerous' - England quick Jofra Archer dominates in controversial appearance in domestic second XI game
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
06:17
Broadcaster Scotty Stevenson, former All Black Stephen Donald are two of them.

Scotty Stevenson, Stephen Donald headline Spark Sport, TVNZ's Rugby World Cup commentary team

Hansen says no malice behind his description of Cheika as 'Mickey Mouse'
In opposition, the Coalition parties promised action on foreign companies bottling and exporting NZ water. Two years on, our reporter Whena Owen reveals the industry is in full flow.

Wellington regional councillors consider bottling company request for 432m litres of water per year
00:52
The All Blacks coach is certain this week’s game is going to be tough, thanks in part to the Aussie’s ability to play in the midfield.

Steve Hansen certain Oz clash will be tough, thanks in part to 'jack-in-the-box' James O'Connor