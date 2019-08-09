Ex-All Black Jeremy Thrush open to provincial return: 'Keep up with the young fellas'

Former All Blacks and Hurricanes lock Jeremy Thrush has opened the door for a potential provincial return, saying he would consider returning to the Wellington Lions in the future.

With the likes of 37-year old Adam Thomson (Otago) and current All Black Sonny Bill Williams (Counties Manukau) among those returning to provincial rugby this season, Thrush is out to prove that the veterans can cut it with the new boys in 2019.

Currently playing for the Western Force in Global Rapid Rugby, Thrush hasn't played in New Zealand since the end of the 2015 season.

He played 110 games for the Hurricanes, as well as 12 Tests for the All Blacks.

Speaking to 1 NEWS in Perth though, the Wellington stalwart says he'd be open to adding to his 87 appearances at provincial level.

"I'd love to at some stage," Thrush said.

"I don't know when it would be, [but] it would be quite cool to go back and play some games for Wellington - or back in New Zealand - and see if I could still keep up with the young fellas."

Thrush though, remains committed to the Force, hoping to keep rugby alive in Western Australia after the side's Super Rugby axing last year.

"We're really enjoying ourselves in Perth at the moment, it's a great lifestyle, [we're] happy being here.