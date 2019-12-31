Ex-All Black Charles Piutau produces miracle try saving tackle in English Premiership

Former All Black Charles Piutau came up with a try-saving tackle his Bristol Bears side desperately needed, falling in a 26-21 loss to Wasps.

As opposite Marcus Watson made a dash for the tryline on the left wing, Piutau appeared from next to nowhere to bundle the winger into touch.

If that wasn't enough, Piutau also chipped in with a try, and an assist - proving his worth as the Premiership's highest paid player.

Despite his heroics, though, Bristol would fall to a five-point defeat.