Ex-All Black Charles Piutau produces miracle try saving tackle in English Premiership

Source:  1 NEWS

Former All Black Charles Piutau came up with a try-saving tackle his Bristol Bears side desperately needed, falling in a 26-21 loss to Wasps.

Piutau's heroics couldn't prevent his Bristol Bears side's 26-21 defeat to Wasps. Source: SKY

As opposite Marcus Watson made a dash for the tryline on the left wing, Piutau appeared from next to nowhere to bundle the winger into touch.

If that wasn't enough, Piutau also chipped in with a try, and an assist - proving his worth as the Premiership's highest paid player.

'I haven't looked back' - walking away from All Blacks was Charles Piutau's best decision

Despite his heroics, though, Bristol would fall to a five-point defeat.

Piutau isn't the only Kiwi plying his trade at Bristol, with former All Blacks John Afoa and Steven Luatua on the club's books, while ex-Blues coach Pat Lam leads the side.

