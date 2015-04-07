Ex-All Black Carl Hayman sentenced for domestic violence, admits alcohol problem

Former All Black Carl Hayman has been sentenced to a suspended prison sentence in France for domestic violence against his wife.

Hayman, who played 45 times for the All Blacks, confessed to the court in Pau that he had an alcohol problem, Agence France Press reported.

The 39-year-old was accused of several violent incidents on his wife between 2016 and 2018. That included a “strong slap” which happened during an incident in December 2017 and left her unable to work for three days, the court heard.

He was also accused of verbal insults and psychological attacks.

“It is inexcusable,” AFP reported Hayman as saying. “I had a problem with alcohol at the end of my professional career.” He had been coaching in France.

His lawyer told the court his actions were “irreparable”. He said Hayman accepted what he had done was serious and he has become teetotal.