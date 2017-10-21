 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Ex-All Black Brad Thorn conjuring miracles with the Reds in Super Rugby

share

Source:

AAP

The feisty and developing Queensland Reds pack plan to put the setpiece heat on the Jaguares, when they take their Super Rugby act beyond Australia's boundaries for the first time this season.

Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

Source: Getty

After an opening game away loss to the Rebels, the Reds grafted their way to gritty home wins over the Brumbies and the Bulls.

"The big positive to take out, like last week, was we're able to close out when it mattered the most and I think we're growing each week," said Reds' backrower Caleb Timu, who scored a try against the Bulls.

Coach Brad Thorn's focus on setpiece play is paying dividends, though the Reds' progress in those areas will be get a stern examination over the next two weeks.

They play the Jaguares in Buenos Aires followed by the Stormers in Cape Town.

"I think it (touring) is going to bring us together more than anything," Timu said.

"Just like the pre-season, I think we we grew a lot, and then we played together and I think going away in tough circumstances will help us grow."

The Jaguares beat the Waratahs 38-28 in Buenos Aires on Sunday and will look to impose themselves on the Reds through the setpiece.

"We really want to take it to them, because that's one of their strengths," Timu said.

Timu has been playing in his more familiar role of No.8 for the the past two games while captain Scott Higginbotham has been suspended.

He's expected to return to blindside flanker once Higginbotham becomes available after next week's match.

"I'm just going to learn as much as I can and try and transfer that to my role at six, with Higgers coming back," Timu said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Murphy Taramai sealed the Blues' 38-35 win against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Watch: The Blues score last second winner in miraculous comeback against Lions

00:15
2
Scott Curry got the ball rolling in the 33-14 win.

Watch: All Blacks Sevens destroy South Africa in pool play at Vancouver Sevens

00:15
3
Les Bleus heaped more pressure on Eddie Jones' men with a 22-16 win in Paris.

'We did not learn quick enough' - Eddie Jones blames breakdown refereeing after England's loss

00:30
4
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

How on earth did the Warriors do that? Stephen Kearney raves over one Warriors new recruit, after huge opening win

5
Atlanta will be left with a few battered bodies after Adams muscled up in the paint and didn't stop for anyone.

NBA: Steven Adams injured but teammates lift to sink San Antonio Spurs

04:28
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright with the latest update on cyclone Hola.

Get the raincoats ready! Cyclone Hola barreling towards Northland bringing torrential rain and high winds - BOP, Coromandel and Auckland also set to be hit

Forecasters are warning of severe weather from Northland to Gisborne, with the first effects to be felt tonight.

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

Weekend rewind: 'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses the controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:17
Finance Minister Grant Robertson acknowledged on Q+A today both groups missed out on a "dividend".

Teachers, nurses look set to be big winners from coalition Government's first budget

Finance Minister Grant Robertson acknowledged on Q+A today both groups missed out on a "dividend" in recent years.


02:15
The man and woman in their twenties snuck through the Syrian border to be foreign fighters.

Watch: At least two Kiwi civilians have been fighting ISIS in Syria

The man and woman in their twenties snuck through the Syrian border to be foreign fighters.

02:14
Judith Collins is the big winner, taking on housing and urban development.

New faces feature in Simon Bridges' National Party reshuffle

Leadership rival Judith Collins is fourth on the list picking up housing and urban development planning, including RMA reform.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 