Ex-All Black Brad Thorn conjuring miracles with the Reds in Super Rugby

The feisty and developing Queensland Reds pack plan to put the setpiece heat on the Jaguares, when they take their Super Rugby act beyond Australia's boundaries for the first time this season.

Queensland Reds Brad Thorn Source: Getty

After an opening game away loss to the Rebels, the Reds grafted their way to gritty home wins over the Brumbies and the Bulls.

"The big positive to take out, like last week, was we're able to close out when it mattered the most and I think we're growing each week," said Reds' backrower Caleb Timu, who scored a try against the Bulls.

Coach Brad Thorn's focus on setpiece play is paying dividends, though the Reds' progress in those areas will be get a stern examination over the next two weeks.

They play the Jaguares in Buenos Aires followed by the Stormers in Cape Town.

"I think it (touring) is going to bring us together more than anything," Timu said.

"Just like the pre-season, I think we we grew a lot, and then we played together and I think going away in tough circumstances will help us grow."

The Jaguares beat the Waratahs 38-28 in Buenos Aires on Sunday and will look to impose themselves on the Reds through the setpiece.

"We really want to take it to them, because that's one of their strengths," Timu said.

Timu has been playing in his more familiar role of No.8 for the the past two games while captain Scott Higginbotham has been suspended.

He's expected to return to blindside flanker once Higginbotham becomes available after next week's match.