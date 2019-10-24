TODAY |

Everything you need to know: South Africa v Wales

AAP
When: Sunday, 10pm, live on TVNZ1
Where: International Stadium, Yokohama
Referee: Jerome Garces (FRA)

Lineout kings:
South Africa have won all 57 of their own lineouts so far in the tournament, making them the only side to maintain a 100 per cent record.

Winning streak:
Wales enter the semi-final having won five World Cup matches in a row for the first time in their history.

Kimberlee Downs, Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville in Tokyo give their take on the All Blacks v England and Wales v South Africa. Source: 1 NEWS

Head-to-head:
South Africa have won 28 of their 35 meetings with Wales, but the Europeans have won the last four matches.
The Springboks have amassed more points (211) and scored more tries (30) than any other team in the tournament.
In comparison, Wales have recorded 156 points and scored 19 tries.

Ones to watch:
South Africa winger Makazole Mapimpi plundered two tries against Japan in the quarter-final, taking his tally to 13 in 12 games for the Springboks.
He joins Wales star Josh Adams - who is enjoying a superb tournament - at the top of the try-scoring list on five tries.

While many are looking at the All Blacks' clash with England, South Africa are quietly looking to reach the final themselves. Source: 1 NEWS
Rugby
