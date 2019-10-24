Everything you need to know: South Africa v Wales

Wales v South Africa



When: Sunday, 10pm, live on TVNZ1

Where: International Stadium, Yokohama

Referee: Jerome Garces (FRA)



Lineout kings:

South Africa have won all 57 of their own lineouts so far in the tournament, making them the only side to maintain a 100 per cent record.



Winning streak:

Wales enter the semi-final having won five World Cup matches in a row for the first time in their history.



Head-to-head:

South Africa have won 28 of their 35 meetings with Wales, but the Europeans have won the last four matches.

The Springboks have amassed more points (211) and scored more tries (30) than any other team in the tournament.

In comparison, Wales have recorded 156 points and scored 19 tries.

