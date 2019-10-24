Everything you need to know: All Blacks v England

All the facts and figures ahead of the Rugby World Cup semi-final between New Zealand v England.

When: Saturday, 9pm live on TVNZ1

Where: International Stadium, Yokohama

Referee: Nigel Owens (WAL)



Head-to-head:

New Zealand (1st) and England (2nd) are the top two in the world rankings.

New Zealand have won 33 of their 41 matches against England, including 15 of their last 16. They last met November 2018 when NZ won 16-15.

England's last win against the two-time defending champions came at Twickenham in 2012, a game which saw Steve Hansen suffer his first defeat as New Zealand's head coach.

New Zealand have scored 29 tries so far in the tournament, eight more than England have managed.



Super scrums:

The All Blacks enter the semi-final with a 100 per cent scrum rate (30/30) in the tournament.

New Zealand have won their last 129 scrums on their own feed, a record which stretches back to June 2018.



Ruthless restarts:

The All Blacks have scored five tries directly from fielding a 50-metre restart at the tournament thus far.



