'Everyone's mad about the sport here' – Lions centre on New Zealand's love for rugby

Jonathan Joseph says that Kiwis' love for the game has been the biggest eye-opener on tour.
00:34
1
All the way back in 1993, Gatland scored this beauty against the side he would one day coach.

Watch: Flashback! Warren Gatland crashes over for Waikato AGAINST touring Lions

00:35
2
The former Black Caps captain had the room in stitches by mocking his cricketing freedom.

'Unashamed T20 mercenaries' – Brendon McCullum mocks himself at South African Global League launch

00:50
3
The Ireland and Lions hooker has been to our shores many times, but is still loving being here.

'They like to tell us how the All Blacks are going to beat us!' – Lions' Rory Best praises rugby-loving Kiwi fans

01:21
4
Gatland says his spies informed him Donald had proposed while out whitebait fishing - could he have done it any other way?

Watch: 'The ring was offered at the back of the ute!' Warren Gatland announces old mate Stephen Donald just got engaged!

5

Waikato sign former All Blacks winger Zac Guildford for Mitre 10 Cup

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

01:14
All the backstabbing and cut throat manoeuvres have proven too much for Shannon and she feels she can no longer play the way she intended.

Survivor NZ blog: Regrets, planting seeds, and the pendulum of power slowly shifting

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.

01:28
The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Squirming Bill English suffers amnesia when questioned about payout over MP Todd Barclay's alleged recording of staffer

The PM said a "settlement" between MP Todd Barclay and his staff member Glenys Dickson "was larger than normal because of a privacy breach".

02:18
The Commerce Commission has ruled J-Frame isn't everything it claims to be.

Popular timber product doesn't meet strict rules imposed following leaky homes crisis

The Government has told business ministry officials to get J-Frame samples retested.


02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"


 
