'Everyone has their journey' – Richie Mo'unga relishing role as All Blacks' main man

Despite the huge pressure on his young shoulders, All Blacks first-five Richie Mo'unga is ready.

The 25-year old has been a key cog in Steve Hansen's plans so far during this Rugby World Cup, making the number 10 jersey his own in a meteoric 2019.

Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett have become the two focal points of the All Blacks' 'dual-playmaker' strategy, also taking the goal-kicking tee, a job once held by mentor, Dan Carter.

"There's a lot to this journey but there's only so much that you can dwell on," Mo'unga told 1 NEWS ahed of tonight's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland.

"When you're here, you get given this opportunity so you just gotta embrace it and walk towards it."

"It's a long journey for every rugby player, anyone that's here and been given this chance. Everyone has their story to tell and everyone has their journey."

With both Tongan and Samoan heritage, Mo'unga is proud to represent his family when he pulls on the black jersey. His parents arriving in Tokyo ahead of tonight's World Cup quarter-final.

"Family's a huge part of that and family's everything.

"Without mum and dad and support of my family, I wouldn't be able to be here now. That's what grew my hunger and grew my desire to be a rugby player and be an All Black, was my dad's vision to see me play rugby and play for the All Blacks so I'm happy to live out my dream.