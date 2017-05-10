'Everyone will get excited about it' – Steve Hansen's first reaction to All Blacks getting South Africa in RWC 2019 pool draw

The All Blacks will face familiar foes come the World Cup 2019 in Japan after being drawn in a pool with the Springboks and Italy along with the top Africa qualifier and Repechage winner.

Steve Hansen said he is excited at the prospect of coming up against the Springboks in pool play in their title defence.

England face the biggest hurdle of all of the top seeds, arguably falling in the 'group of death' joining Argentina and France in Pool C, to be completed by Americas 1 and Oceania 2.

Eddie Jones will have his work cut out for him if he is lead England to emerge from the group after they failed to in 2015.

Australia will go against Wales in their toughest test of Pool D, and will also face Georgia and Oceania 1 and Americas 2.

Some of the minor rugby nations could escape from Pool A into the Quart-finals in the form of Scotland and Japan with Ireland leading the group as the top seed in that group.

Pool A

Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, Play-off winner

Pool B

New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, Repecharge winner

Pool C

England, France, Argentina, Americas 1, Oceania 2