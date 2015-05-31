TODAY |

European clubs to oppose plans for global rugby calendar - report

Source:  1 NEWS

Europe's rugby clubs will oppose plans for a global season, according to reports from England's Sunday Times.

Saracens celebrate English Premiership final win

Last month it was announced that SANZAAR and Six Nations unions were talking about the potential of one, streamlined calendar for the global game.

However, Europe's elite clubs appear set to oppose any proposition, when World Rugby's Professional Game Forum online conference meets overnight.

The proposed global season would lead to a drastic alteration and shortening of global domestic leagues - especially in the northern hemisphere - with England's Premiership, France's Top 14 and the Pro14 containing teams from Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Italy and South Africa to be realigned.

According to the Sunday Times, Paul Goze of the Ligue National de Rugby, who represent France's professional clubs, will lead opposition to any proposition.

The Sunday Times also report that the opposition is being supported by some English club owners, and the European Professional Club Rugby organisation.

In an interview with France's AFP, Goze earlier made his opposition to a global calendar clear.

"I would like to know what it adds. Nothing. Just difficulties and problems," he said.

Adding that rugby needed "evolution not a revolution'' with a "progressive proposal'' to reforming the season to "meet the demands of the south without penalising the north''.

