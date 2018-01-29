 

Etene Nanai-Seturo named in All Blacks Sevens squad for Hamilton series

Craig Laidlaw has made two changes to the All Blacks Sevens squad for their home leg after finishing fifth in Sydney last weekend, but the name sure to attract attention will be one that was already there.

Etene Nanai-Seturo breaks a tackle during the HSBC Sydney Rugby Sevens Quarter Final between New Zealand and Australia at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Sunday 28th January 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Etene Nanai-Seturo playing for New Zealand sevens

Source: Photosport

Etene Nanai-Seturo has once again been named in the squad for this weekend's event despite it being revealed earlier this week he is still under contract to play for the Warriors thanks to a five-year deal he signed three years ago.

Nanai-Seturo debuted for the All Blacks Sevens last weekend in Sydney, prompting a colourful response from Warriors CEO Cameron George who criticised the NZR for lacking respect.

"There has to be respect amongst codes and I believe we are not being shown that right now," George told RadioLIVE.

"There are a number of parties involved in this but at the end of the day, New Zealand Rugby understood the situation of this gentleman and to simply go name him in that squad I believe that was disrespectful."

"He is employed by us so to simply walk out on us and go play a different code it would have been dealt with much easier and in a proper way."

Laidlaw's changes to the squad see Joe Webber and Caleb Clarke named in the playing 12 while Kurt Baker has been moved to 13th man.

Laidlaw said Clarke and Nanai-Seturo needed the early events in the world series to find their footing in the team.

"We always said these two weeks were about giving younger players an opportunity even though they are two big tournaments," said Laidlaw.

"There were glimpses from the both of them in the weekend that they can play at this level which is really exciting – they are two 18-year-olds playing sevens for the first time.

"This is the last tournament before we name the wider squad for Commonwealth Games so for Caleb and Etene to be in the 12 and get game time is important."

Andrew Kneestubb is unavailable for the the tournament due to a concussion.

ALL BLACKS SEVENS: 1. Scott Curry – co-captain, 2. Tim Mikkelson - co-captain, 3. Teddy Stanaway, 4. Joe Ravouvou, 5. Luke Masirewa, 6. Vilimoni Koroi, 7. Sam Dickson, 8. Caleb Clarke, 9. Regan Ware, 10. Etene Nanai-Seturo, 11. Joe Webber, 12. Sione Molia, 13. Kurt Baker

