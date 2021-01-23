Eric Rush reminisces on All Blacks Sevens days as son Brady begins his own journey

It's been 16 years since Eric Rush retired as arguably one of New Zealand's greatest ever rugby sevens star.

Today, memories of his days in the All Blacks Sevens came flooding back as his son looks to beging his own journey with the team.

Brady Rush was just two years old when his dad wore a New Zealand Sevens jersey for the first time

Just being in the training kit, is a dream come true for the 21-year-old who has signed a national contract.

Brady says his father couldn’t help but share the news after finding out himself.

“I told my old man, and he was the only one I told, and about 10 minutes later I got about 30 phone calls,” he said.

With Brady and his siblings witnessing one of the most decorated sevens careers firsthand, it's no surprise he is now a lightning quick winger like his dad.

Brady's brother Rob also a star in the making, is in his first pre-season with the Blues and playing in his father's other position of flanker.

Although both brothers were able to watch their dad in his prime, the senior Rush says his performance on the touch field will be his lasting legacy among his sons.

“To be honest they don't sort of rate me, because they only seen me playing touch when I’m an old fulla so they actually think I’m quite average,” he laughed.

Having the name is one thing, but Rush was picked by All Black Sevens coach Clarke Laidlaw for his work ethic, reminding his father of himself at the same age.

“I was a bit the same as a young player, I didn't have that x-factor,” he said.

Although he has big shoes to fill and a possibility of adding to the gold rush at the Tokyo Olympics later this year, Brady remains pragmatic about his development in the All Black Sevens jersey.

“Still not there yet. I’ve got to put the jersey on first and that's probably the next goal.

“I’ve just got to get on the paddock now, if you can get one game in...That's what I was saying to the reporters,” he added.