'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

Hurricanes star TJ Perenara spoke to media this afternoon about why it was so important for him to speak out against Israel Folau's anti-gay tweets last month, with the halfback saying "equality is important."

The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.
Perenara wasn't afraid to voice his opinions about the Waratahs and Australian fullback's anti-gay stance with the All Blacks halfback tweeting last month he was against Folau's comments.

"Equality is important to me, in all honesty. It's not just that issue, I think equality in general is something I'm staunch on and that's important to me," said Perenara today.

The 26-year-old helped the New Zealand Falcons, NZ's gay rugby team, collect donations to support LGBT+ youth organisations Rainbow Youth and InsideOUT during a Canes Super Rugby match last month.

He also wore rainbow laces with three other teammates in support of diversity in rugby in his side's 36-15 win at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday night. 

Perenara said he thought his response to Israel Folau's controversial anti-gay tweets was the right thing to do.
"I grew up with people who now identify in the rainbow community and I've got family members who do also. So it is personal for me, but even if I didn't, I'd still feel the same.

"I'd never push my values on anyone else, or force anyone to do anything, I think if people feel like it's the right thing for them to do, then go out and do that.

"But again, I made my statement I guess because it was important to me, and something I felt like I needed to do."

Perenara played a starring role off the bench in his side's win over the Blues and could be in line to start in his side's Super Rugby clash against the Queenslands Reds on Friday night in Wellington.

The Hurricanes sit second on the New Zealand Super Rugby ladder, one point behind defending champions the Crusaders.

