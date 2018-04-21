 

Entire Lions squad passed fit for Super Rugby final against Crusaders

AAP
Dynamic Springboks wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has been cleared of injury and will play for the Lions in the Super Rugby final against the Crusaders.

A relieved Swys de Bruin has included Dyantyi in a 25-man squad for the flight from Johannesburg to Christchurch ahead of Saturday's decider.

The left winger, who started all three Tests against England in June, underlined his class with a brilliant long-range solo try in the semi-final win over the Waratahs.

He picked up a hamstring twinge and was replaced at halftime.

However, the 23-year-old was cleared to travel, along with South Africa under-20 flanker Cyle Brink, who missed the semi-final with an arm injury.

De Bruin has named all 23 players who beat the Waratahs 44-26 at Ellis Park, along with Brink and utility back Shaun Reynolds.

The team were to arrive in New Zealand late on Tuesday, 24 hours earlier than usual as they seek to overcome the notorious Super Rugby travel impediment.

They will have only one training session in Christchurch.

"I know it's a cliche but less is more now," coach de Bruin told journalists.

"I'm very excited. Not so much nerves at this stage but very excited to see the players and the sharpness in their eyes, and the brotherhood."

The Lions have qualified for a third successive final but are chasing a maiden title.

The eight-time champion Crusaders are short-priced favourites to defend their title, having gone unbeaten at home for two years.

Harold Vorster on attack. NSW Waratahs v Lions, Super Rugby, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 20th April 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Harold Vorster on attack. Source: Photosport
Crusaders

In order to claim a maiden Super Rugby title against the Crusaders in Christchurch this weekend, the Lions must play the best game in the franchise's history, whilst hoping for an off-day from their hosts, according to Springboks great Joel Stransky.

The Lions will contest this year's Super Rugby final, the third time in a row that they've done so, facing a near impossible task of beating the defending champions in Christchurch.

Speaking to the Radio Sport Breakfast this morning, Stransky said that the Lions will need to play the game of their collective lives, if they're to avoid three successive finals defeats.

"The Crusaders are such a wonderful side that has played such wonderful rugby all season," Stransky told Radio Sport.

"If the Lions are to come out on top, every single player in that squad out of their boots, above their normal ability and a little bit of fortune and possibly catch the Crusaders on a slightly off day.

"It's up to all 23 players to play their absolute best to find a way to beat the Crusaders."

Stransky also added that the trip from Johannesburg to Christchurch could prove decisive, with the Crusaders never having lost a play-off match at home.

"It's a big ask. If you put it into perspective, home ground advantage is enormous for the Crusaders."

"The travel factor for any team that cross the Indian Ocean is to their detriment in a huge way."

Matt Todd says there's nothing better than taking the field and seeing full stands. Source: 1 NEWS
'Israel is really happy here' - Waratahs coach expects Folau to stay

AAP
NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson says there's every indication his superstar back Israel Folau is happy at the Super Rugby club and he's also backed captain Michael Hooper to be fit for Australia's first Rugby Championship game.

Australia's representation in the Super Rugby competition ended last weekend when the Waratahs lost their semi-final to the Lions in Johannesburg.

With teams travelling overseas in the finals disadvantaged, Gibson liked the idea of having a break during the series, along the lines of the NFL,where there is a week off before the Superbowl.

NSW arrived home yesterday, with their established Test stars not having to go into the Wallabies camp until Sunday.

Gibson expected some of their other players on the fringe of the Wallabies squad to get a run in Friday's trial game in Sydney.

Speculation has surrounded Folau's future, with suggestions he could head to Queensland, though Gibson remained hopeful the star back would stick with the Tahs

"Obviously a lot of those negotiations are with Rugby Australia, but certainly every indication is that Israel is really happy here," said Gibson, who is soon expected to re-sign as head coach for another two years.

Wallabies and Waratahs leader and flanker Hooper hasn't played since injuring his hamstring early in the final Test against Ireland on June 23, missing the Tahs last five games,

Gibson expects the forward to be right for the August 18 clash with the All Blacks in Sydney.

"Hoops is tracking really well," Gibson said.

"I know he's getting a little frustrated with the delay and where he wants to be, but certainly he's on course, from what I understand, to be available for that Bledisloe."

Gibson felt Australian players were in a good space going into that game.

"I think it's been a good year for Australian rugby in terms of Super Rugby," he said.

"In my view, the gap is closing against New Zealand, particularly the performances of all Australian sides against New Zealand opposition this year, so I think we're trending and heading in the right direction."

Gibson endorsed the trial between the Wallabies squad and a team primarily comprised of other players drawn mostly from Super Rugby sides.

"I think it's become vital now, the short preparation time, getting a new team together and giving it a hitout against some quality opposition," he said.

"I think its the right thing, but finding that opposition is a bit tough at the moment, but I fully support what Australia are doing."

He will be reviewing the Tahs roster with some spots to fill, with backs Taqele Naiyaravoro, Andrew Kellaway and Irae Simone leaving and veteran prop Paddy Ryan not having his contract renewed

Israel Folau. Waratahs v Highlanders. 2018 Super Rugby round 14. Allianz Stadium, Sydney Saturday 19 May 2018. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz
Israel Folau. Source: Photosport
