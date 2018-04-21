Entire Lions squad passed fit for Super Rugby final against Crusaders

Dynamic Springboks wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has been cleared of injury and will play for the Lions in the Super Rugby final against the Crusaders.
A relieved Swys de Bruin has included Dyantyi in a 25-man squad for the flight from Johannesburg to Christchurch ahead of Saturday's decider.
The left winger, who started all three Tests against England in June, underlined his class with a brilliant long-range solo try in the semi-final win over the Waratahs.
He picked up a hamstring twinge and was replaced at halftime.
However, the 23-year-old was cleared to travel, along with South Africa under-20 flanker Cyle Brink, who missed the semi-final with an arm injury.
De Bruin has named all 23 players who beat the Waratahs 44-26 at Ellis Park, along with Brink and utility back Shaun Reynolds.
The team were to arrive in New Zealand late on Tuesday, 24 hours earlier than usual as they seek to overcome the notorious Super Rugby travel impediment.
They will have only one training session in Christchurch.
"I know it's a cliche but less is more now," coach de Bruin told journalists.
"I'm very excited. Not so much nerves at this stage but very excited to see the players and the sharpness in their eyes, and the brotherhood."
The Lions have qualified for a third successive final but are chasing a maiden title.
The eight-time champion Crusaders are short-priced favourites to defend their title, having gone unbeaten at home for two years.