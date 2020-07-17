TODAY |

English writer hits out at New Zealand Rugby over 'smug superiority complex'

English writer Chris Foy has taken aim at New Zealand Rugby, and a perceived "superiority complex" towards trans-Tasman neighbours, Australia.

Another entity will by created to run a Super Rugby equivalent featuring eight to 10 teams. Source: 1 NEWS

With Super Rugby's days seemingly numbered, and New Zealand Rugby on the verge of a new competition format, the future of rugby in the southern hemisphere is currently cloudy to say the least.

NZR boss Mark Robinson last week confirmed the end of Super Rugby as we know it, planning to shut the door on the South African and Argentinian teams' futures in the competition.

Instead, the proposed new competition would take shape in an eight-team format, involving the five Kiwi sides, two from Australia, and a Pacific Islands side.

However, that news hasn't gone down well with Rugby Australia, arguably the biggest losers of the new competition, their number of teams halved.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Hoy took aim at New Zealand Rugby's attitude towards Australia.

Beauden Barrett celebrates his try against the Hurricanes Source: Photosport

"At a time when the game needs unity and co-operation, New Zealand Rugby have adopted a very different approach - brandishing a smug superiority complex in the face of struggling neighbours," Foy wrote.

"Whatever happens in the weeks and months ahead, in the re-structuring of southern hemisphere competitions, Australia probably won't forget the attitude of their Kiwi counterparts.

"They have thrown a few crumbs from their table towards their trans-Tasman rivals, accompanied by sneering disdain from the last All Blacks head coach and the new one - who hasn't even taken charge for one Test yet.

"And the English are the arrogant ones, apparently."

While no definite new Super Rugby structure has been confirmed, All Blacks captain Sam Cane threw his weight behind the change, saying he "certainly can't see it going back to the old format."

