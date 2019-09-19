English rugby fan, 62, survives triple cancer diagnosis, rides from London to Tokyo for charity

Among the 500,000 rugby fans travelling to Tokyo, one journey really stands out.

That of a 62-year-old British man diagnosed with bowel, prostate and skin cancer, all at once

Patrick McIntosh responded by getting on his bike and riding the 12000 kilometres from Twickenham to Tokyo.

“I'm the living proof that you can cycle around the world on a vegan diet, survive triple cancer and get on with your life as if nothing had happened,” he said.

His two-wheel trek began in May and took 139 days to complete.