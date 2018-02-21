English rugby club in mourning after 27-year-old prop dead following collapse at training

A rugby player in England's second division has died after collapsing during training.

Ian Williams made six appearances for Doncaster. Source: Doncaster Knights

Doncaster Knights says 27-year-old prop forward Ian Williams could not be resuscitated on Tuesday morning local time "despite the best efforts of the emergency response team."

Williams, who joined Doncaster from Rotherham last year, is a graduate of Oxford University who played in the 2013 Varsity Match against Cambridge University.

Williams made six appearances for Doncaster, who said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that Doncaster RFC announces the passing of prop forward Ian Williams.

"Ian collapsed at training at Castle Park this morning and, despite the best efforts of the emergency response team, could not be resuscitated.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Ian's mother Pippa, father Phillip and sister Helen and are working with a counselling team in the best interest of Ian's teammates.