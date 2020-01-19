English powerhouse Saracens to be relegated after salary cap breaches

English and European rugby champion Saracens will be relegated at the end of the season for breaching the salary cap rules, marking the downfall of what was the Northern Hemisphere's top club in recent years.

Saracens' Manu Vunipola and Jackson Wray Source: Photosport

Premiership Rugby, which runs the English top tier, said that Saracens will finish the current season before being dropped down to the second-level RFU Championship.

The London-based club has won four of the last five English titles and three of the last four European Cup titles. However, those victories were followed by allegations of avoiding the English league's salary cap rules by making payments to companies owned by Saracens players.

“I acknowledge the club has made errors in the past and we unreservedly apologize for those mistakes,” Saracens' new chairman Neil Golding said in a statement released by Premiership Rugby.

"I and the rest of the board are committed to overseeing stringent new governance measures to ensure regulatory compliance going forward.’’