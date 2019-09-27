TODAY |

England's Piers Francis the latest star in hot water for high tackle at World Cup

England and former Blues midfielder Piers Francis could be the latest star at the Rugby World Cup to cop the wrath of World Rugby's judiciary, coming under fire for a high shot on USA's Will Hooley.

In the very first minute of England's 45-7 victory in Kobe last night, Francis hit fullback Hooley with a tackle which replays show his shoulder making contact with the opposing player's jaw.

While the incident went unpunished by referee Nick Berry, the World Cup citing commissioner could take further action if the incident is deemed to have met the threshold for a red card.

Speaking after the match though, England coach Eddie Jones appeared ambivalent over any potential citation heading Francis' way.

"It is what it is," Jones said.

"We never discuss that area, we leave it to the judiciary or citing commissioner or whoever, and we'll take whatever is handed out."

Already this week, Australia's Reece Hodge and Samoa's Rey Lee-Lo have been given three match bans following high tackles of their own.

Francis' hit on USA's Dan Hooley has raised eyebrows at the Rugby World Cup. Source: Spark Sport RWC
