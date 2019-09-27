TODAY |

England's Piers Francis cited for high tackle on USA fullback during RWC match

England midfielder Piers Francis has been cited, following a dangerous tackle against USA fullback Will Hooley last night during the Rugby World Cup match in Kobe, Japan.

In the very first minute of England's 45-7 victory in Kobe last night, Francis hit fullback Hooley with a tackle which replays show his shoulder making contact with the opposing player's jaw.

While the incident went unpunished by referee Nick Berry, Francis' hit has since been found to be in preach of Law 9.13, and he will front the judiciary in Tokyo at a later date, yet to be determined.

The independent Judicial Committee will be chaired by Nigel Hampton QC (New Zealand), also containing former international coach Frank Hadden (Scotland) and former international referee José Luis Rolandi (Argentina).

Already this week, Australia's Reece Hodge and Samoa's Rey Lee-Lo have been given three match bans following high tackles of their own.

Francis, 28, played for the Blues for three seasons from 2016 to 2018, as well as Mitre 10 Cup stints with Auckland, Waikato and Counties Manukau from 2011 to 2017.

Francis' hit on USA's Dan Hooley has raised eyebrows at the Rugby World Cup. Source: Spark Sport RWC
