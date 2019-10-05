TODAY |

England's Manu Tuilagi escapes being sent off despite taking out airborne Pumas player with big hit

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

England were lucky to not be playing 14v14 rugby against Argentina for at least some of tonight's Rugby World Cup Pool C clash in Tokyo after Manu Tuilagi was only penalised for taking out a player in the air.

England had a numerical advantage on the pitch after Argentine lock Tomas Lavanini was sent off for a high tackle on Owen Farrell in the match but Pumas fans were whistling for Tuilagi to join him after his hit on Emiliano Boffelli.

Moments after Lavanini was marched, Tuilagi hit Boffelli while he was airborne taking a high kick, but referee Nigel Owens only penalised Tuilagi for "a timing issue," adding Boffelli had a foot on the ground.

Fans were quick to challenge Owens' ruling, saying Boffelli was still in the air at the point of contact and should have been handed a yellow card.

England went on to win the match 39-10, sealing their place in the World Cup quarter-finals while Argentina's hopes of doing the same were all but ended after a loss to France earlier in the tournament.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Referee Nigel Owens argued the contact was only worth a penalty because it was slightly mistimed. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:48
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
2
As it happened: Argentina's RWC hopes all but over after early red card ruins chances against clinical England
3
Fiji produce maybe the most embarrassing moment of the Rugby World Cup so far
4
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
5
England's Manu Tuilagi escapes being sent off despite taking out airborne Pumas player with big hit
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:49

Another All Blacks counselling session? Lienert-Brown, Goodhue trade compliments about skills and 'lush' mullet
01:24

All Blacks ensuring Jordie Barrett won't change playing style for first-five debut

James O'Connor ruled out of Wallabies clash with Uruguay due to corked muscle

Eddie Jones delivers another odd RWC analogy, compares England to cup of tea ahead of crucial clash with Pumas