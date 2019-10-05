England's Manu Tuilagi escapes being sent off despite taking out airborne Pumas player with big hit

England were lucky to not be playing 14v14 rugby against Argentina for at least some of tonight's Rugby World Cup Pool C clash in Tokyo after Manu Tuilagi was only penalised for taking out a player in the air.

England had a numerical advantage on the pitch after Argentine lock Tomas Lavanini was sent off for a high tackle on Owen Farrell in the match but Pumas fans were whistling for Tuilagi to join him after his hit on Emiliano Boffelli.

Moments after Lavanini was marched, Tuilagi hit Boffelli while he was airborne taking a high kick, but referee Nigel Owens only penalised Tuilagi for "a timing issue," adding Boffelli had a foot on the ground.

Fans were quick to challenge Owens' ruling, saying Boffelli was still in the air at the point of contact and should have been handed a yellow card.