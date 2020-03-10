TODAY |

England's Joe Marler cited, could face months-long ban after grabbing Wales captain's genitals

Source:  Associated Press

England prop Joe Marler has been cited for allegedly grabbing the genitalia of Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in their Six Nations match at Twickenham.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Marler has been cited for the groin grab and could face a lengthy ban from the game. Source: SKY

Marler was cited with teammates Courtney Lawes and Manu Tuilagi on Monday, two days after their 33-30 win.

Marler's action was caught on TV, and Jones was frustrated that Marler wasn't investigated by the match officials at the time of the first-half incident.

"It's very frustrating that we talk a lot about TMOs (television match officials) and footage reviews, yet there doesn't seem to be a lot of it happening," Jones said.

The low-end entry point for grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals is a 12-week ban.

Lawes was cited for a dangerous tackle on Jones.

Tuilagi was automatically cited after being red-carded for a dangerous tackle on George North.

The hearings are on Thursday in Dublin.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Adesanya’s likely next UFC opponent unloads on him - ‘the most shameful champion I have seen’
2
Dana White says Adesanya vs Romero UFC fight 'sucked'
3
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck details how players are leading charge in changing Warriors' long-ridiculed culture
4
BlitzBokke star shows incredible strength to hold up teammate during kick-off lift gone wrong
5
All Blacks Sevens hang on to beat Australia in dramatic Vancouver final that featured three yellow cards
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Hurricanes' Tyrel Lomax handed three week suspension for no arms tackle

All Blacks star Anton Lienert-Brown to stay with NZ Rugby until 2023
00:15

Watch: French prop slugs rival with nasty cheap shot, ending side’s Grand Slam hopes

Crusaders lose David Havili indefinitely as star fullback has emergency surgery