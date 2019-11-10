TODAY |

England v Italy Six Nations match postponed amid coronavirus fears

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
England's Six Nations game against Italy has been postponed due to coronavirus fears.

Joe Marchant of England breaks away to score for England in a World Cup warm-up Test against Italy. Source: Getty

It was previously thought the 14 March clash in Rome would be played behind closed doors, after the Italian government yesterday ordered a ban on fans attending sporting events.

A statement by Six Nations says the decision was made to reschedule the three matches (Men’s, Women’s, and U20) to a later date.

"We remain fully supportive of any preventative measures taken in the interests of overall public health in relation to the coronavirus  and we will respect instructions provided by government authorities and health organisations".

It said all other Six Nations are set to go ahead as scheduled.

Meanwhile, UK health officials told their government the country’s moving towards the delay stage, the second phase of the virus plan, as the total number of confirmed cases rises to 115.

Downing Street says no official announcement has been made as the government continues to discuss what measures will be taken in the delay phase.

They had previously said banning big events, closing schools, encouraging people to work from home and discouraging the use of public transport could be included.

