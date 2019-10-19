TODAY |

England turn on the style to dump Australia out of Rugby World Cup

Associated Press
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

England reached the Rugby World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 12 years by beating Australia 40-16 for a record-tying win over their bitter rivals.

The English outscored Australia by four tries to one in Oita to equal the 24-point margin of victory against Australia from November 2017 at Twickenham. England has now won this fixture a record-extending seven straight times.

Winger Jonny May scored two tries in a three-minute span midway through the first half to put the English 14-3 ahead, a lead they never lost despite it being trimmed to one point soon after halftime by Australia winger Marika Koroibete's solo try from halfway.

England prop Kyle Sinckler delivered a match-defining contribution, strolling over for a try in an immediate response to Koroibete's score and then turning over the ball on England's tryline under fierce pressure 10 minutes later.

Anthony Watson added the fourth try from an intercept, and Owen Farrell's conversion gave him 20 points for the match with a flawless display from the kicking tee.

The Wallabies failed to reach the semifinals for only the third time in nine editions of the World Cup, and each of their quarterfinal losses have come against England.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kerevi came out on top of this midfield clash in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Oita. Source: Spark Sport RWC

England will play either New Zealand or Ireland in Yokohama next Saturday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two tries to winger Jonny May had the Wallabies in all sorts of trouble in Oita. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
England destroy Wallabies in Rugby World Cup quarter-final thrashing
2
'I knew it was going to be offensive' - Israel Folau with no regrets over homophobic social media posts
3
Irish writer takes aim at All Blacks after Sevu Reece's selection for RWC quarter-final - 'Ignoring their own values'
4
England halfback fires back at Matt To'omua with line that Wallaby is overshadowed by his wife, Ellyse Perry
5
Rain stops in Tokyo ahead of RWC quarter-finals match between All Blacks and Ireland
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:15

Hawke's Bay reach Mitre 10 Cup Championship final with high scoring win over Otago
01:34

'I knew it was going to be offensive' - Israel Folau with no regrets over homophobic social media posts

Rain stops in Tokyo ahead of RWC quarter-finals match between All Blacks and Ireland
02:05

'We've always had a plan' - Steve Hansen backs young midfield combo for pressure-filled RWC quarter-final