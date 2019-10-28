England, Springboks legends look ahead to Rugby World Cup final

If anyone knows what England stand to gain from this weekend's Rugby World Cup final against South Africa, it's former first-five Jonny Wilkinson.

A 19-7 victory over the All Blacks in Yokohama has sent England through to the final of the World Cup, targeting victory for just the second time in their history, facing South Africa next Saturday.

Wilkinson was part of the only England side to lift the Webb Ellis Cup, scoring an extra-time drop goal to earn a 20-17 win over hosts, Australia.

Sixteen years on, England find themselves with another chance at glory, 12 years after losing the 2007 final to South Africa, who they happen to be up against this weekend.

Wilkinson confident that what he saw from the semi-final victory, holds England in good shape to face the Springboks.

"The reason, I think, England were able to beat New Zealand, is because England found an inspired side to themselves," Wilkinson told 1 NEWS.

"When you start looking for something new, there's no way you can be inspired by doing the same stuff."

Meanwhile, ex-Springboks winger Bryan Habana is also confident that South Africa can get the job done, aiming for a third World Cup title, which would see them move level with the All Blacks.

"[It's] very different," Habana said.