England score seven-tries-to-one in rout of USA

England scored seven tries and won 45-7 over the United States, from which a man was sent off.

The US was so nearly the first team to be kept scoreless after 12 games in Japan - it scored its only try through replacement Bryce Campbell nearly two minutes after the final hooter.

The US was the first team to have a player red-carded in this tournament.

Flanker John Quill flattened England's Owen Farrell in a high, no-arms tackle with 10 minutes to go, provoking a melee that involved nearly every player on the field. Quill was given a straight red after referee Nic Berry checked TV replays. Quill's the first American to get a red at a Rugby World Cup.

England utterly dominated across the field in Kobe.

England has two wins from two and two bonus points to top Pool C. The US has a hard road ahead in a pool that also contains France, Argentina and Tonga.