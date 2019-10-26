TODAY |

England’s v-shaped haka response sent message that we're 'ready to take the All Blacks head-on': Manu Tuilagi

England’s v-shaped formation in response to the haka was inspired by coach Eddie Jones, who wanted his team to send a pre-game message that they were “ready to take the All Blacks head-on”.

Manu Tuilagi said the ploy was about accepting the challenge laid down by the All Blacks and it certainly led into a fast start with the star midfielder scoring for England inside two minutes.

“It was just to show we're ready to accept the challenge. ready to take the All Blacks head-on, playing the ABs you can't wait, they're the best team in the world,” he said.

“You got to attack right from the start, we're fortunate it came right for us.”

“For me, it’s the fifth time I've played the All Blacks, (it’s) always an honour, I respect the haka, it gets you pumped up.”

All Blacks reserve lock Patrick Tuipulotu admitted that Tuilagi’s early try left the New Zealanders rattled.

England captain Owen Farrell said the response was about not letting the All Blacks approach them.

"We wanted to not just stand there and not let them come at us," Farrell said. 

"We wanted to keep a respectful distance. And be respectful, but we didn't want to just stand in a flat line and let them come at us."

The English stood in v formation as they more than accepted the All Blacks’ pre-match challenge. Source: Spark Sport RWC
