England Rugby won't release Lions players for potential unofficial Test decider with All Blacks

Any hopes of an unofficial "fourth Test match" between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions have been dashed, with England Rugby confirming they will not release players for any prospective November clash.

The Breakfast team says everyone was left deflated after the draw.
With the All Blacks scheduled to face the Barbarians at Twickenham on November 4, the idea of another match was mooted in its place after the three Test series ended at 1-1 on Saturday night, leaving both sides to share the series trophy.

However with England set to take on Argentina, Australia and Samoa in three consecutive weekends in November, the union have confirmed that they will not be releasing their players to take part in any possible fixture.

The halfback said the time to reflect on the drawn series should come after Super Rugby.
"England's players will be focusing on preparing for England's matches ahead of the Old Mutual Wealth Series," an English RFU spokesperson told the BBC.

The likes of Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola shone for the Lions in the 15-all draw at Eden Park, yet it appears unlikely that the Lions' English contingent will be unavailable should a deciding encounter materialise.

