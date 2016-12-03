 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


England rugby still backing Eddie Jones despite five-Test losing streak

share

Source:

AAP

Eddie Jones' immediate future remains secure after the Rugby Football Union released a terse statement declaring that England's embattled head coach retains its support.

England coach Eddie Jones

England coach Eddie Jones

Source: Photosport

Jones is under siege on multiple fronts as England's tour to South Africa began to unravel in the Afrikaners' heartland of Bloemfontein where the frustration of players and management boiled over.

The series was surrendered with a game to spare after Saturday's 23-12 defeat at Free State Stadium registered a fifth successive Test loss that could plunge the team as low as sixth in the global rankings.

Jones is contracted until 2021 with a break clause dependent on performance at next year's World Cup in place, but for now his position is safe despite the alarming slump that began in the recent Six Nations.

While the RFU declined to make chief executive Steve Brown or chairman Andy Cosslett available to publicly defend Jones, the governing body did issue a brief statement.

"The RFU supports Eddie Jones and his coaching team," a spokeswoman said.

Evidence that the tension is affecting both players and coaches abounded at Free State Stadium, where Jones turned on a broadcaster by taking exception to the line of questioning.

When asked if he can reverse the slide, Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I'm one hundred per cent confident. One hundred per cent as you are aggressive.

"You're nature is very aggressive, mate. That's fine. I'm happy to answer that aggressive questioning."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:18
2
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

Sacré bleu! World Rugby's judiciary says red card issued over All Black Beauden Barrett's frightening fall was WRONG

3
England coach Eddie Jones

England rugby still backing Eddie Jones despite five-Test losing streak

00:36
4
Genia was left with a broken arm after his clash with Cian Healy.

Watch: Michael Cheika accuses Irish prop of 'king-hit' on Will Genia after Wallabies loss

01:02
5
Hansen says he would like to see a way of keeping players 'in the park' after situations like the one Benjamin Fall suffered.

All Blacks legend Christian Cullen backs Steve Hansen's idea for report system after botched Second Test red card

Jacinda Ardern posts pic of herself visiting Mt Albert office today, a day after baby is due #waiting

The Prime Minister is keeping busy as she waits for the new arrival.

00:45
The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood as he went through the various permutations.

Watch: Jovial Winston Peters outlines the 'five variations' of how he will find out PM has gone into labour

The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood this afternoon.

01:18
He said the priority of the Government has been to rebuild our core public services.

'It takes time to fix neglect': Winston Peters defends rejected nurses pay offer, Minister says there's no more cash in the kitty for nurses

"The Government has to balance pay demands across the public sector. We have gone as far as we can in terms of extra Government money," Dr Clark said this afternoon.

00:18
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

Sacré bleu! World Rugby's judiciary says red card issued over All Black Beauden Barrett's frightening fall was WRONG

Benjamin Fall was sent off in the 11th minute of the second Test after a collision that caused Beauden Barrett to land on his head.

01:00
Squats, bench press, cardio - it's all in a day's work for our best players.

Where champions are made: Take a sneak peek inside a gruelling All Blacks gym session

Squats, bench press, cardio - it's all in a day's work for our best players.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 