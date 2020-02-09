England re-ignite Six Nations hopes with nervy victory over Scotland

England made less mistakes than Scotland in stormy weather at Murrayfield to finish a 13-6 winner and revive its Six Nations title hopes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The filthy conditions had a huge impact on the match, which was played in relentless rain driven by gusts of more than 80 kph. Storm Ciara, said to be the strongest to land in Britain in seven years, made the goalposts sway, flags snap, and the teams commit a ton of errors.

England deservedly led 3-0 after the lowest scoring half since 1988. Scotland drew even and the score remained tied for nearly 20 minutes until the 70th, when another error by Scotland captain Stuart Hogg proved fateful.

Hogg was letting a long chip by George Ford roll to his posts, and appeared to have it well covered, until it suddenly bounced up off his chest and chin and he had to touch it down with his tummy. Instead of receiving a 22-meter dropout, Hogg conceded a five-meter scrum to England.

The previous weekend, Hogg dropped the ball over the try-line as Scotland lost to Ireland 19-12. That was careless. This time, he was unlucky.