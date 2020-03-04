TODAY |

England prop Mako Vunipola goes into self-isolation over coronavirus concerns after travelling through Asia

Source:  Associated Press

England prop Mako Vunipola has gone into self-isolation because of the virus outbreak after travelling through Asia and may miss his team's last two Six Nations rugby matches.

Vunipola will miss the final two Six Nations tests after heading through Hong Kong while returning from Tonga. Source: Breakfast

Vunipola returned at the weekend from Tonga, but flew through virus-hit Hong Kong.

He was picked in the England squad as expected on Monday for the match against Wales this weekend at Twickenham, but the Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday he didn't join the camp.

Vunipola wasn't sick, and was not in camp as a precaution, the RFU added.

Travelers through areas with a high risk of COVID-19 have been told to stay home in isolation for 14 days to reduce the spread of infection, even if they do not have any symptoms.

Vunipola's visit to Tonga for unspecified family reasons caused him to miss England's defeat of Ireland on Feb. 23 at Twickenham.

As he was already assured of missing the Wales game, the required length of isolation will also likely prevent him from being available for England's visit to Italy on March 14 in the last round of the Six Nations.

Ireland's scheduled game against Italy in Dublin this Saturday was postponed because of the outbreak, but Six Nations officials said on Monday that all of the other matches were going ahead as planned.

