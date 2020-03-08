TODAY |

England prop Joe Marler under fire for grabbing Wales captain's genitals during match

Source:  1 NEWS

England prop Joe Marler has come under fire after his behaviour in this morning's 33-30 Six Nations victory over Wales, appearing to grab the groin of rival captain Alun Wyn Jones.

England prop Joe Marler grabs the groin of Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones Source: SKY

In the first half of the heated Six Nations clash at Twickenham, a scuffle between both sets of players broke out as Wales appealed for a try.

Prop Marler was seen smirking, having appeared to grab Wyn Jones' genitals, the Welsh lock reacting angrily in response.

The move could result in a hefty punishment for Marler.

World Rugby regulation 9.27, which covers any incident against the spirit of good sportsmanship, states that "grabbing, twisting, or squeezing the genitals and/or breasts in the case of females" can be punished by a 12-week ban at the lower end.

Read more:
England keep Six Nations hopes alive after high scoring win over Wales

A higher end ban could result anywhere from 24 to 208 weeks, according to Wales Online.

"There's a lot of footage that has been shown," Wyn Jones said afterwards.

"It seems there's a lot of supporters that saw what happened. It's very frustrating. We talk a lot about TMOs and reviewing footage and there doesn't seem to be a lot of it happening.

"Hopefully World Rugby have a look at it. Joe's a good bloke, lots of things happen on a rugby field."

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:34
Adesanya poses with cigar at weigh-in for UFC 248 fight, while his Cuban opponent was lost in translation
2
Manu Tuilagi shown red card after shoulder charge against Wales winger
3
Adams manhandles Knick then throws lovely assist as OKC win big in New York
4
Blues continue winning streak as Hurricanes reduced to 12 men in second half
5
'He's going to do something special' - Israel Folau's impact hailed by Dragons teammate
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Scotland-France Women's Six Nations match postponed after player tests positive for coronavirus

'This place means a heck of a lot to me' - Brad Thorn relishes Christchurch return despite Reds loss
00:15

Ex-Warriors centre Solomone Kata scores as Brumbies smash Sunwolves
00:15

Brad Weber, Shaun Stevenson combine for try of the year contender as Chiefs hammer Waratahs