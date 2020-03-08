England prop Joe Marler under fire for grabbing Wales captain's genitals during match

England prop Joe Marler has come under fire after his behaviour in this morning's 33-30 Six Nations victory over Wales, appearing to grab the groin of rival captain Alun Wyn Jones.

England prop Joe Marler grabs the groin of Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones Source: SKY

In the first half of the heated Six Nations clash at Twickenham, a scuffle between both sets of players broke out as Wales appealed for a try.

Prop Marler was seen smirking, having appeared to grab Wyn Jones' genitals, the Welsh lock reacting angrily in response.

The move could result in a hefty punishment for Marler.

World Rugby regulation 9.27, which covers any incident against the spirit of good sportsmanship, states that "grabbing, twisting, or squeezing the genitals and/or breasts in the case of females" can be punished by a 12-week ban at the lower end.

A higher end ban could result anywhere from 24 to 208 weeks, according to Wales Online.

"There's a lot of footage that has been shown," Wyn Jones said afterwards.

"It seems there's a lot of supporters that saw what happened. It's very frustrating. We talk a lot about TMOs and reviewing footage and there doesn't seem to be a lot of it happening.