 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


England ordered by Six Nations officials to explain pre-match scuffle in tunnel with Scotland

share

Source:

AAP

England must explain the tunnel fracas involving star centre Owen Farrell at Murrayfield, following a request for clarification by Six Nations Rugby.

Scotland stunned the reigning champions with a 25-13 win at Murrayfield.
Source: SKY

The Rugby Football Union and its Scottish counterparts have been asked to provide their accounts of the scuffle that took place shortly before Eddie Jones' men were defeated 25-13 in a pulsating Calcutta Cup match.

TV footage appears to show a clash between Farrell and Scotland No.8 Ryan Wilson that ended when they were pulled apart by team-mates.

The incident unfolded as the players left the pitch and entered the tunnel upon completion of their warm-ups.

"Six Nations Rugby will be writing to the unions to request clarification on what happened in the tunnel," a Six Nations spokesperson said.

Once the unions have responded, tournament organisers will decide whether to launch an investigation or initiate disciplinary proceedings.

Jones repeatedly denied knowledge of what had taken place, as did every player from both teams when asked for their version of events.

Scotland captain John Barclay said he was in the toilet at the time.

"I've been coaching a game. I've been pretty busy. Are you aware of it? You can show it to me after the press conference, then we can have a chat about it," Jones said at the post-match press conference.

"In all seriousness, I don't know about it. If there was, we shouldn't let that detract from a great Scotland victory. Don't get distracted by other things. Have you got an iPhone 10? The vision's better on an iPhone 10."

When asked about the scuffle and whether it was evidence that England had lost their heads, Jones replied: "Look I don't know, I don't think so. These things happen."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
NZ beat England by three wickets with four balls remaining thanks to a late cameo from Santner in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner stars in late comeback win for Black Caps in ODI series opener against England

00:15
2
NZ beat England by three wickets with four balls remaining thanks to a late cameo from Santner in Hamilton.

Black Caps' Mitch Santner saves the day for NZ, smashes huge six to overcome England in scintillating ODI series opener

00:15
3
Scotland stunned the reigning champions with a 25-13 win at Murrayfield.

Edinburgh erupts! Scotland overjoyed after famous Six Nations win over England

00:35
4
Stephens finished off Josh Emmett in the second round of their featherweight MMA bout in Orlando.

Graphic warning: UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens puts opponent to sleep in brutal KO finish

00:15
5
England reached 285/8 after their 50 overs with the bat at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Classy Black Caps display excellent death bowling in ODI series opener as England reach 284 runs

02:49
Sione Vaiamounga is trapped in Romania with kidney failure because his home, Tonga, has no dialysis facilities.

Tongan rugby player trapped in Romania on dialysis faces death if he returns home

Former Tongan national rugby player, Sione Vaiamounga, is trapped in Romania with kidney failure because his home contry, Tonga, has no dialysis facilities.

00:30
Lachlan Boshier was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders defeated the Chiefs 45-23.

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try and yellow card late in Super Rugby thriller

The Crusaders left it late against the Chiefs, coming away with a 45-23 win in Christchurch.

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 