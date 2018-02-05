England No.8 scores brilliant breakaway try in big Six Nations win over Italy

England successfully began its bid for a record third straight outright Six Nations title with seven tries but it could be left counting the cost of this morning's 46-15 win in Italy after injury to Ben Youngs.

Youngs was carted off on a stretcher less than 10 minutes into his 56th start for England, which overtook Matt Dawson's record of most starts for an England scrum-half.

England was already 5-0 up by then and Anthony Watson scored his second try of the day as the golf cart carrying Youngs was still circulating the pitch.

Six Nations debutant Sam Simmonds also scored two tries, in the second half, while George Ford and Jack Nowell turned over for England late on as Italy collapsed.

Owen Farrell missed the first two conversions but he racked up England's third try and added the extras on that occasion as well as on his next three attempts.

Tommaso Benvenuti and Mattia Bellini turned over for Italy, both following wonderful passes from Tommaso Allan, who converted one and scored a penalty kick.

England moved to the top of the table, ahead of Wales on goal difference.