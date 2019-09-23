TODAY |

England manage to topple resilient Tongan side in Sapporro, Japan

Two tries by centre Manu Tuilagi helped England to a scrappy 35-3 bonus-point victory over a tough and resilient Tonga in their World Cup Pool C opener at the Sapporo Dome late tonight.

Mindful the three-time world champions the All Blacks had demolished Tonga 92-7 two weeks ago, Eddie Jones's side were keen to flex their muscles and send a message that they could match the tournament favourites with a similar performance.

The Tongans, led by big-hitting loose forwards Sione Kalamafoni and Zane Kapeli, however, proved difficult to break down and it was only rampaging centre Tuilagi's tries that gave England an 18-3 advantage at halftime.

Hooker Jamie George and his replacement Luke Cowan-Dickie added second-half tries for the 2003 champions, who controlled territory and possession and had a smart tactical kicking game but could not finish off the numerous chances they created.


The 2003 World Cup champions England have the match with a bonus point scoring two tries in each half.
