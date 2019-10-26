England loom as favourites ahead of 2020 Six Nations

The Six Nations Championship has a cherished and permanent place on rugby union's global landscape.



England coach Eddie Jones before the Rugby World Cup semi-final against the All Blacks. Source: Getty

But as the European game's blue riband tournament prepares for its 2020 edition, there is also an exciting new feel to it.



It might be barely 10 months since Wales signed, sealed and delivered a dream farewell gift to departing head coach Warren Gatland in the form of a Grand Slam, yet so much has changed.



The turnaround in coaches is such that only England boss Eddie Jones and Scotland's Gregor Townsend remain in their positions from last season's Six Nations showpiece.



Gatland's prodigious 12-year Wales reign came to an end after the World Cup in Japan, as did that of his fellow New Zealander Joe Schmidt, who left the Ireland job.



Add Conor O'Shea's departure from Italy and Jacques Brunel stepping down in France, and this year's competition promises to be a whole new ball game.



Wales have entrusted life after Gatland with another New Zealander - former Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac - while Andy Farrell has been promoted from within to succeed Schmidt.



Fabien Gathie has the reins in France and South African Franco Smith leads Italy.



England, unsurprisingly given their status as 2019 World Cup runners-up, are firm favourites with the bookmakers.



Two of their main rivals - Ireland and Wales - will be faced at Twickenham, and if England emerge unscathed from two early February away days in Paris and Edinburgh, then they could take some stopping.



But imagining the competition as one that might merely be England's to lose, blissfully ignores claims of others - Wales, especially.



Pivac is a rookie in Test match terms, yet a five-year stint at the Scarlets underlined an attacking rugby mantra that is illustrated by his first Six Nations squad.



World Cup top try-scorer Josh Adams leads an armoury of game-breakers, and they are strengthened by halfback Rhys Webb's recall and fit-again No.8 Taulupe Faletau.



Farrell can call on a sizeable contingent of Leinster stars - new captain Johnny Sexton included - that marched imperiously through the European Champions Cup pool stages as unbeaten top seeds.



France's Six Nations campaign, meanwhile, could stand or fall on the outcome of their opener against England.



Les Bleus have only beaten England twice in the last eight Six Nations meetings, but a win on home soil following Galthie's strong injection of youthful talent would ignite French hopes of a revival.

