England have 'absolute clarity' for 2019 Rugby World Cup, says Eddie Jones

Despite their recent woes, England have a picture of how to win next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, coach Eddie Jones says.

In a disappointing home season for Jones' side, defending champions England could only muster a fifth placed finish in the Six Nations, having won the title in 2017.

This, coupled with England's failure to get past the group stage during the 2015 World Cup that they hosted have left pundits worried for the team's future heading into next year's tournament.

However, ahead of his side's tour to South Africa next month, Jones assures that everything is in place for England to claim their first World Cup since 2003.

"We're in a great position," Jones told Sky Sports UK.

"We've got absolute clarity about what we've got to do to win the World Cup, absolute clarity."

Jones also says that the dismal failure that was this year's Six Nations campaign has only made his side stronger.

"We've got great feedback from three teams - Scotland, Ireland and France, they've given us feedback that we're not good enough."

"We've gone away, we've licked out wounds, we've worked out a strategy going forward.

"The players are becoming more embroiled in that strategy as we have more time with them, and it's a fantastic opportunity to win the World Cup."