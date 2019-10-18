England halfback fires back at Matt To'omua with line that Wallaby is overshadowed by his wife, Ellyse Perry

If the pre-match banter is anything to judge by, England will beat the Wallabies tomorrow in a highly-entertaining clash featuring some great tries from both sides.

That conclusion comes after England halfback Ben Youngs returned serve to ex-Leicester teammate Matt To'omua after the Wallaby had said Youngs was not even the best player in his family.

To'omua was clearly pleased with himself having sent the video clip of his press conference to Youngs.

“He was very happy with himself because he sent me the video clip,” Youngs told media today.

“He’s not far wrong with some of it, Fordy has never bought him a beer because he’s usually smoke-bombed by that point or he’s too drunk and left the building.”

“I thought it was quite ironic, he knows what it’s like to play second fiddle, especially being married to Ellyse Perry (an dual Australian football and cricket international), so I feel for him, he knows my pain.”

Yesterday, To'omua had joked about Young and four other former Leicester teammates who are representing England at the World Cup.