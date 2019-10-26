England fans in London cock-a-hoop at victory over All Blacks - ‘Domination’

Rugby fans in London were understandably delighted at their side's mammoth Rugby World Cup semi-final win over New Zealand in Yokahama.

1 NEWS' Daniel Faitaua spent the match at The Cabbage Patch pub in Twickenham, south-west London.

The locals were cock-a-hoop with the 19-7 result, the first time England has beaten the All Blacks since 2012.

England were the better side from the opening whistle, with one fan telling Daniel they were simply "dominant".

England will meet either South Africa or Wales in Saturday's final.