 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


England drop to lowest World Rugby ranking in two years as losing streak reaches five

share

Source:

1 NEWS

England's rugby team has taken another blow in their continued downward spiral in form after dropping to their lowest world ranking in two years.

England's Alex Lozowski, center, runs with the ball during the rugby union international match between England and Samoa at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

England's Alex Lozowski runs with the ball during the rugby union international match between England and Samoa at Twickenham

Source: Associated Press

England have fallen to fourth in the latest World Rugby rankings with the Wallabies jumping ahead of them into third.

The movement comes after England's 42-39 loss to the Springboks and the Wallabies' 18-9 win over Ireland over the weekend.

England has improved since Australian coach Eddie Jones took over the side following their embarrassing pool-play exit from the 2015 Rugby World Cup, climbing to second place on rankings 12 months ago while enjoying a record-equalling 18-win streak.

But 2018 has proven to be a rough season so far with England losing Six Nations games to Scotland, France and Ireland before their shock 63-45 defeat to the Barbarians last month.

With the loss to South Africa last weekend, they now own a five-game losing streak.

Elsewhere in the world rankings, the All Blacks remain in the top spot - a place they've held uncontested since 2009.

Ireland sit in second while Wales is fifth to round out the top five nations.

World Rugby rankings

1 - New Zealand 93.99
2 - Ireland 88.05
3 - Australia 86.56
4 - England 85.19
5 - Wales 85.13
6 - Scotland 83.83
7 - South Africa 83.81
8 - France 79.10
9 - Fiji 77.93
10 - Argentina 77.54

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Russell Packer on the run Kangaroos v Kiwis, international rugby league, ANZAC test match, New Zealand v Australia, GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia. 5 May 2017, Copyright Image: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.nz

Kiwis lose two more regulars for US Test to retirement as Ben Matulino, Russell Packer hang up international boots

01:48
2
It will be Fox's first appearance at the major, and he's got some advice from the 2005 champion.

Watch: 'Just do what I did!' Ryan Fox gets cheeky message from Michael Campbell ahead of US Open debut

00:28
3
England XI defeated the World XI 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the scores were level 3-3 at fulltime.

Watch: Dan Carter and Usain Bolt show off silky football skills for World XI in celebrity charity match

00:22
4
The cross-code star is expected to available for NZ’s third Test against France in Dunedin.

Video: Sonny Bill Williams back at All Blacks training 12 days after surgery on right knee

5
HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Thomas, George and Sam Burgess of England sing the national anthem during the Four Nations match between England and New Zealand Kiwis at John Smith's Stadium on October 29, 2016 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Sam, Thomas and George Burgess included in England squad to face Kiwis in Denver

The US President told reporters he expect he’ll have "a terrific relationship with" the North Korean leader.

Photos: History made as US President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for momentous peace summit

In a meeting that seemed unthinkable just months ago, the leaders met at a Singapore island resort, shaking hands warmly and talking one-on-one before including their advisers.

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

First video: The historic moment Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands in Singapore

The historic red carpet meeting happened as the US President and the North Korean leader were about to head into their much anticipated summit talks.

The US President was speaking as he met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House.

Live stream: Donald Trump meets Kim Jong Un for the first time with pair set to shake hands in Singapore

President Trump and North Korea’s Supreme Leader front the cameras before historic first ever meeting.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

LIVE: Kim Jong Un tells Trump people will look at their meeting like a 'science fiction movie' as talks continue

Follow all the developments as US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un meet at historic Singapore summit.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 