England drop to lowest World Rugby ranking in two years as losing streak reaches five

England's rugby team has taken another blow in their continued downward spiral in form after dropping to their lowest world ranking in two years.

England's Alex Lozowski runs with the ball during the rugby union international match between England and Samoa at Twickenham Source: Associated Press

England have fallen to fourth in the latest World Rugby rankings with the Wallabies jumping ahead of them into third.

The movement comes after England's 42-39 loss to the Springboks and the Wallabies' 18-9 win over Ireland over the weekend.

England has improved since Australian coach Eddie Jones took over the side following their embarrassing pool-play exit from the 2015 Rugby World Cup, climbing to second place on rankings 12 months ago while enjoying a record-equalling 18-win streak.

But 2018 has proven to be a rough season so far with England losing Six Nations games to Scotland, France and Ireland before their shock 63-45 defeat to the Barbarians last month.

With the loss to South Africa last weekend, they now own a five-game losing streak.

Elsewhere in the world rankings, the All Blacks remain in the top spot - a place they've held uncontested since 2009.

Ireland sit in second while Wales is fifth to round out the top five nations.

World Rugby rankings