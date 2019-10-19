England destroy Wallabies in Rugby World Cup quarter-final thrashing

Re-live 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the first Rugby World Cup quarter final between England and Australia from Oita Stadium.

Your playlist will load after this ad

England 40-16 Australia

Full-time: England have beaten the Wallabies in a big scoring game and book themselves a semi-final next week!

Your playlist will load after this ad

78 min: The referee has denied a second try to Koroibete cause of a forward pass in the lead up of a magical run by the flying winger.

TRY 75 min: Shut the gate cause England are through! Anthony Watson intercepts the ball off a Beale pass and scores to put the score out of reach from the Aussies. Farrell converts

70 min: The English forwards are purely thumping the Wallabies forwards at the break down which earns their side valuable penalties to get themselves out of their half and also giving Farrell a chance to kick for goal.

With their second penalty at break down in two minutes, Farrell decides to take a shot from nearly 30 metres out.

Farrell makes no mistake and puts the score board out of Australia's reach.

63 min: Under a penalty advantage, English halfback Ben Youngs knocked the ball on over the try line which would've possibly shut the gate on Australia, but England receive the penalty in kicking range which Farrell slots to built on their lead.

60 min: Resilient defence by the English have forced an error from the attacking Wallabies. England defending raids after raid from the Wallabies and manage to win a turn over.

England pack a scrum in their half.

55 min: Australia benefit on attack through penalties deep in England's half. The Wallabies have decided to go for a line-out and a scrum, trying to crack the solid white wall and attempt to score their second try of the game.

49 min: Momentum shifted back to England as they win a penalty on the back of strong work put in by the English forwards at the break down. Farrell oppts to kick for goal and slots it through.

TRY 45 min: England hit back straight away with Kyle Sinckler running through a big hole left in the Australian defence. England straight on the attack off the kick off with beautiful lead up play before Sinckler hits a hole running onto a short ball.

Farrell converts the try to regain eight point lead.

TRY 42 min: Marika Koroibete the flyer! Australia go through a set move with Hodge throwing a beautiful long pass to his wing partner who needed no support at all and beat three English players to make his way to the try line.

Lealiifano converts to close the gap to one.

9:17pm: England get the second half under way, Farrell gives off with Naisarani collecting.

Half-time: England has taken control of this match after being under the pump early in the half. Australia are yet to score a try. The Wallabies still well and truly in the contest trailing by eight points.

39 min: Australia get the penalty as the English front row is penalized at scrum time. Australia decide to take the points on offer just before the half time siren. Lealiifano claims three points.

38 min: A scrum is packed for the third time in the same spot to Australia as the English front row are trying their best to ruin any kind of flow from the Aussies.

34 min: Australia manage to win a penalty at the break down to get themselves out of trouble and go back into the English half for the first half in a while.

32 min: England have taken dominance into this game now with strong defence as well as attack, forcing the Australian attack to make costly errors and turn over the ball in good attacking position for the English. England pack a scrum in Australia's half.

28 min: Lealiifano gives away a penalty for not rolling away from the ruck, the distance does not look like an issue for Farrell who decides to take the shot at goal to extend his sides lead.

He sends it straight through the middle!

25 min: Australia finally make their way deep in England's half again and are rewarded with a penalty. The Wallabies have chosen to take the kick for goal and Lealiifano drills it through the sticks.

TRY 20 min: Jonny May cannot stop scoring! Australia make a crucial error on attack which sees Henry Slade pick up the loose ball and put in a perfectly waited grubber for his outside man who goes over untouched! Two tries for May already. Farrell converts.

TRY 17 min: It's Jonny May! the English try scoring machine gets another one, this time in a World Cup final. England with set plays down both sides of the field manage to get the ball out to May's wing who goes over. Owen Farrell makes no mistake with the conversion.

15 min: England are heavy on attack deep in the Aussie half as a scrum move saw the English going inches from scoring. England with more attacking strike saw far.

11 min: Christian Lealiifano kicks for goal and makes no mistake! Australia take the early lead.

9 min: England looking heavy on attack in the Aussie half till the brilliance of Kurtley Beale reads the play beautifully and intercepts the ball to stream away deep in the English half and whens his team a penalty in kicking range.

6 min: Now the Wallabies collapse the scrum and give away the free kick to the English. England thump it down field to get out of their own half for the first time in this match.

4 min: England have given away a free kick to Australia and the Wallabies will now pack the scrum in the same position.

3 min: England defending well and forcing Australia into making an error which kills their attacking momentum. England get a scrum deep in their own half.

1 min: Jordan Petaia showing why he got the starting position ahead of James O'Connor with two strong runs as the Wallabies attack deep in England's half.

8:17pm: Australia kick-off and Reece Hodge gets this quarter final under way!

8.10pm: Both teams have entered the field with their game faces on! It will be the final game for one of these teams.

Teams line up for their national anthems.

PREVIEW

Eddie Jones coached side England come up against his birth country, Australia who are coached by Michael Cheika.

This match kicks-off under the roof of Oita Stadium, where the Wallabies played Uruguay in the pool stages. England meanwhile, play their first match here.

The winner of the this match will face the winner of the second quarter final between the All Blacks and Ireland later tonight in Tokyo.

TEAMS

Australia: 1. Scott Sio, 2. Tolu Latu, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Izack Rodda, 5. Rory Arnold, 6. David Pocock, 7. Michael Hooper (c), 8. Isi Naisarani, 9. Will Genia, 10. Christian Lealiifano, 11. Marika Koroibete, 12. Samu Kerevi, 13. Jordan Petaia, 14. Reece Hodge, 15. Kurtley Beale.

Reserves 16. Jordan Uelese, 17. James Slipper, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Adam Coleman, 20. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 21. Nic White, 22. Matt To’omua, 23. James O’Connor

England: 1. Mako Vunipola, 2. Jamie George, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Mario Itoje, 5. Courtney Lawes, 6. Tom Curry, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Billy Vunipola, 9. Ben Youngs, 10. Owen Farrell, 11. Jonny May, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 13. Henry Slade, 14. Anthony Watson, 15. Elliot Daly.