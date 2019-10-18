TODAY |

England defence coach John Mitchell not looking to All Blacks' 2003 RWC loss for lessons

England defence coach John Mitchell won’t be looking back to 2003 when he coached the All Blacks to a loss in the semi-final against Australia, the last time he was involved in a World Cup knockout match.

While he said he won’t be underestimating the Wallabies like the All Blacks maybe did in 2003, he isn’t delving into the past for any lessons.

“I think all that matters going back on that is it brings you experience. I guess it’s totally irrelevant to us as a group, what we’re really focussing on is now,” he said.

Mitchell’s colourful coaching career needing no introduction, polarising players, organisations, fans and media along the way.

Under Eddie Jones and back to a role he first held in the late 1990s, the Kiwi appears to be right at home.

“It’s something I’m comfortable with, something that I’m emotionally connected to. The great thing about the job, it’s not about you it’s about how you work through your players,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell was coach of the All Blacks when they famously lost to the Wallabies in the semi-final of the 2003 Rugby World Cup. Source: 1 NEWS
