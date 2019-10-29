TODAY |

England coach Eddie Jones returns fire at Warren Gatland, much to the amusement of his players

Fresh off the historic victory over the All Blacks, Eddie Jones was in lively spirits as usual and had a dig at Wales coach Warren Gatland.

Gatland had questioned whether England had played its World Cup final a game early after its stunning performance against New Zealand.

The Welsh coach, who will take over at the Chiefs next year, had been speaking after the Welsh lost 19-16 to South Africa on Sunday, leaving them in the bronze-medal match against New Zealand on Friday.

"Well, guys," Jones said, "can you just send my best wishes to Warren to make sure he enjoys the third- and fourth-place playoff."

