England beat courageous Tonga to open their RWC campaign

England 35-3 Tonga

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of this Rugby World Cup Pool C encounter between England and Tonga from Sapporo.

Full-time: England with four tries have beaten a Tongan side who competed throughout the whole match despite trailing significantly on the score board. England also claiming a bonus point.

76 min TRY: England have scored their fourth try of the night, Johnathan Joseph runs through a gap and passes to a supporting Luke Cowan-Dickie who goes over to score. Farrell makes the conversion.

69 min: Tonga strong on defence again forcing another error from England who looked to go for a set move in the Tongan half.

64 min: Tonga are five metres from England's line after a penalty awarded to them, they try a line out drive but the experienced English pack mange to turn the ball over and shut down any attacking raid from Tonga.

56 min TRY: The decision to kick for the corner has paid off with English forwards driving the line out and Jamie George crashes over. Farrell converts.

55 min: On the back on a penalty England have a line out five metres away from the Tongan line.

51 min: England applying pressure on the Tongan defence but the Tongan's defending well and forcing a mistake out of England.

49 min: Tonga have been attacking the English defence with intent but give away a penalty for holding on to the ball. England kick themselves out of their half.

42 min: England get a early penalty for a Tongan player taking out one of the English players off the ball. Farrell goes for goal and sends it through the middle.

11:24pm: England kick-off with Tonga receiving the ball on their 22'.

Halftime: Tonga cannot take advantage with their late penalty and finish the half trailing the English. Tuilagi with a double in the first have scoring the matches only two tries so far.

40 min: Tonga gets a penalty on the buzzer. They have decided ti kick for touch and attack once again.

35 min: England in attempt to score the try have gained a penalty for Tonga playing at the ball illegally. Farrel decides to take the shot which he makes no mistake in kicking.

30 min TRY: A beautiful shift from the English backs with Johnny May running down the side line drawing in defenders to send Manu Tuilagi in for his second try of the night. Farrell converts.

25 min: Straight from the kick off Tonga win a penalty for a obstruction. Tonga oppt to go for goal. Takula misses. scores remain the same.

23 min TRY: After the five metre scrum to Engalnd they shift the ball to the blind side where Manu Tuilagi crashing over dragging two Tongan players in the process. Farrell misses the conversion.

22 min: Engalnd seem to get over the line, with Sam Underhill crashing over, only to be denyed by a try saver from Ben Tameifuna holding Underhill up.

21 min: England have defended the pressure applied by Tonga and are not afraid to attack from their own half. Johnny May finds a gap in the Tongan defence to bring his team into enemy territory.

16 min: Tonga have owned the break downs so far in this match, again arriving early and winning a penalty to kick themselves into England's half.

14 min: Takulua hits it perfectly to claim three points.

12 min: Zane Kapeli puts on a big shot on Billy Vunipola shifts momentum back on Tonga's side, which results Tonga winning a penalty on the next break down. Sonatane Takulua will kick for goal.

10 min: Farrell makes no mistake and sends it through the sticks.

8 min: England gain a offside penalty deep in the Tongan side. Owen Farrell is going for gaol.

5 min: Tonga have shown good control early in the game, attacking from deep in their half. Unlucky for Tonga , an attacking kick did not quite pay off with the ball going into touch.

1 min: Tonga have shown good strength at the break down to earn themselves a penalty. Tonga kick for the corner to get deep into the English half.

10.16pm: Tonga kick off with England receiving on their 22'.

10.14pm: Tonga lay out the challenge with a fierce Sipi Tau

10.10pm: Both teams have entered the field and line up for the national anthems.

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW’s live updates of the Rugby World Cup 2019 fixture between England and Tonga in Japan.

Both teams are gearing up for their first game of the World Cup in front of a packed Sapporo Dome located in Toyohira-ku, Sapporo.

When the teams face off in tonight's clash, the starkest contrast of funding will be on display, in a David meets Goliath encounter.



Team lists below:

England

1. Joe Marler, 2. Jamie George, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Courtney Lawes, 5. Maro Itoje, 6. Tom Curry, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Billy Vunipola, 9. Ben Youngs, 10. George Ford, 11. Jonny May, 12. Owen Farrell (c), 13. Manu Tuilagi, 14. Anthony Watson, 15. Elliot Daly.

Replacements

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17. Ellis Genge, 18. Dan Cole, 19. George Kruis, 20. Lewis Ludlam, 21. Willi Heinz, 22. Henry Slade, 23. Jonathan Joseph.

Tonga

1. Siegfried 'Fisiihoi, 2. Sosefo Sakalia, 3. Ben Tameifuna, 4. Sam Lousi, 5. Halaleva Fifita, 6. Sione Kalamafoni, 7. Zane Kapeli, 8. Maama Vaipulu, 9. Sonatane Takulua, 10. Kurt Morath, 11. Viliami Lolohea, 12. Cooper Vuna, 13. Siale Piutau (c), 14. Atieli Pakalani, 15. David Halaifonua.

Replacements