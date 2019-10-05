TODAY |

England banish 2015 demons, seal RWC quarter-finals spot with methodical win after Pumas stung by red card

Associated Press
More From
Rugby

England marched into the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup with a 39-10 Pool C victory in Tokyo over an Argentina team reduced to 14 men for more than an hour after Tomas Lavanini was shown a red card on Saturday.

The match turned in the 17th minute when, with England 5-3 ahead after a Jonny May try, the Pumas lock crashed his shoulder into the jaw of England captain Owen Farrell and referee Nigel Owens had little choice but to send him from the pitch.

The 2003 champions initially struggled to make their numerical superiority pay but tries from Elliot Daly, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Jack Nowell and Luke Cowan- Dickie gave England a 10th successive win over Argentina and a bonus point.

Argentina, semi-finalists in two of the last three tournaments, scored a late consolation try through winger Matias Moroni but now need France to slip up against Tonga on Sunday to have any chance of going through to the knockout stage.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tomas Lavanini made an early exit from the Pumas' do-or-die World Cup Test for his hit on Owen Farrell. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:48
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
2
As it happened: Argentina's RWC hopes all but over after early red card ruins chances against clinical England
3
Fiji produce maybe the most embarrassing moment of the Rugby World Cup so far
4
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
5
Ardie Savea sports new goggles for All Blacks, but they're off within minutes
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:24

All Blacks ensuring Jordie Barrett won't change playing style for first-five debut

James O'Connor ruled out of Wallabies clash with Uruguay due to corked muscle

Eddie Jones delivers another odd RWC analogy, compares England to cup of tea ahead of crucial clash with Pumas
00:15

Harbour fight off a Wellington comeback to secure Mitre 10 Cup victory