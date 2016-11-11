England back Kiwi Ben Te'o for Six Nations opener

New Zealand centre Ben Te'o will play his first England Test for almost a year after overcoming an ankle injury to be included in the Six Nations match against Italy.

Ben Te'o Source: Photosport

After featuring for the British & Irish Lions in New Zealand last summer, Te'o played only a handful of games for his club Worcester before suffering the injury in October that required the insertion of a plate.

After extensive rehabilitation he has done enough to impress head coach Eddie Jones, and will partner Owen Farrell in Rome tomorrow, winning his ninth England cap but making only his second start.

Aussie Jones has always admired the hole-punching ability of rugby league convert Te'o, who was born and raised in Auckland before shifting to Australia in his late teens.

The part-Samoan 31-year-old has had to work overtime to get back into Test-match shape after such a long lay-off.

As evidence of his commitment he spent a lot of his own money to fund a six-week rehabilitation course in Brisbane, which included the extensive use of a cryotherapy ice machine.

"He's a very experienced player, he knows his body," Jones said.

"He went to Australia with trusted physios and has come back in super nick and is definitely ready to play a significant part of the game.

"He's got a big match demeanour, he doesn't get too excited or too disappointed and gets on with the next play."